Eternal Triangle “masters of world music wizardry” play St Leonards

Promising themselves as “masters of global jazz and world music wizardry”, Eternal Triangle will be returning to the Kino in St Leonards on Friday, September 26 for their annual concert there.

A spokesman said: “Trevor Watts was a founder member of The Spontaneous Music Ensemble in 1966. Along with another British group AMR they would define the sound of what would become known as improvised music. In the 1970s with his own group Amalgam, Trevor merged jazz with many other forms of music including rock and punk rock.

“In the 1980s and 90s his Moire Music and Moire Music Drum Orchestra made highly rhythmic music and included many fine Ghanaian percussionists as well as Hastings-based players Liam Genocky, Liane Carroll and Colin Gibson.

“Eternal Triangle have brought their incomparable sounds to audiences worldwide. They merge wonderfully complex and diverse rhythmic structures that are not only steeped in many cultural sources and histories but also have their own originality and authenticity. The grooves have an inventive freshness generated by the shamanic voice of Trevor Watts’ swirling saxophone, Veryan Weston’s often dense and diverse keyboard sounds, all propelled by the drama and energy of Jamie Harris’ pulsating percussion.”