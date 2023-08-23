Events announced to find out about the future of Clair Hall

Mid Sussex District Council is inviting members of the community to come and see the Council’s ambition for Clair Hall in Haywards Heath at multiple drop-in sessions scheduled on 31 August and 7 September.

The planned events are an opportunity for people to come together to see the Council's hopes for the future and see the progress that has been made over recent months.

The sessions will be held at Clair Hall on the following dates:

31 August

· 4.30pm to 5.30pm

· 6.30pm to 7.30pm

7 September

· 2.30pm to 3.30pm

· 4.30pm to 5.30pm

· 6.30pm to 7.30pm

The Council’s cultural consultants, Augarde & Partners, will be at the events to answer questions, and share the work they have been doing.

Councillor Anne-Marie Cooke, Cabinet Member for Finance, Revenues & Benefits, said: “Clair Hall is a venue much-loved by our community and we are committed to finding and delivering a solution that creates a new cultural centre on this site for future generations to enjoy.

“We have been working with officers, our consultants, and community groups to ensure that we move forward to provide a sustainable, long-term solution. I would encourage our community to come down to one of these sessions to find out more.”