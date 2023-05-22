Ever fancied owing a pub? Lewes residents invited to meeting to discuss community venture

Lewes locals are being invited to a public meeting on Wednesday May 31 (7pm at Malling Community Centre, Spences Lane, Lewes BN7 2HQ) to discuss buying the old Lewes Working Men’s Club building, situated on Malling Street, and relaunching it as a community pub/café, owned and run by local people.

The site on Malling Street, Lewes

The plot is back on the market, five years after it was bought for redevelopment.

“We feel very strongly that the development of the site for community benefit would be widely supported by local people in and around South Malling, a community that is growing almost daily, with the arrival of new small businesses, housing developments and the proposed Human Nature development just across the river,” say organisers, Miranda Kemp and Steve Watts.

Lewes has lost so many community spaces and buildings that have played an important part in the history and lives of its residents and the Lewes Working Men’s Club is very definitely in that category. Many local people went to school there (when it was South Malling School) and many more enjoyed spending leisure time together there when it was the working men's club.

“As a community pub and hub, we would offer a community space and a range of services that would help to reinvigorate a sense of community and belonging that is alive in the streets around the Club building.”