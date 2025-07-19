Ex-Ian Dury saxophonist Gilad Atzmon plays Chichester

Saxophonist Gilad Atzmon, former member of Ian Dury and The Blockheads, heads back to the UK to play Chichester’s Chichester Inn on Friday, July 25 at 8pm.

Tickets to see Gilad, who has also recorded and collaborated with Pink Floyd, Paul McCartney, Courtney Pine, Sinead O'Connor, Nigel Kennedy and Robert Wyatt, are available via www.ticketsource.co.uk.

“I live in Athens now,” Gilad says. “We came here just before Covid. I could see that Britain was turning into a slightly oppressive place, and I was obviously right. I mean politically and spiritually and artistically. I lived for many years in Britain and I didn't want to let those memories be ruined. I thought it would be good to move somewhere else, and Britain was becoming very expensive for no reason. I loved a lot of things about Britain especially the people but I thought it would be better to love Britain from afar. And then there was Covid. Every time I came to Britain I was not vaccinated and I had to be vaccinated five to ten days. And then when Covid was over I didn't see any reason to come back. It is very nice to go to the sea here. And there was nothing about the British sea that made me want to jump in it!

“It has been a good move and now I'm starting to play quite a bit in Britain again. I love the British level of playing. The level of playing in Britain is astonishing and I miss that in a way. It is quite strange coming back. I lived in England for maybe 25 years and suddenly you land in Gatwick and it's like landing in a third-world country. But there is so much about England that I love especially the people. The kindness and the politeness are still there and I love that.”

As for the Chichester gig: “These gigs are the kind of gig that I used to do quite a lot when I lived in Britain. I used to do maybe 40 or 50 a year playing with local rhythm sections. We would play a few jazz standards that everybody knows and also a few original tunes. (For Chichester), organiser) Nic (Saunders) has sent me two or three tunes and I have sent him two and then we will all meet two hours before the gig. We will go through some ideas, and that's what is very special about jazz, that you can meet people at 6 in the afternoon and then at 8 that evening you are playing like you have known each other all your life. Music is a language and once you all speak the same language you can do that.”

“I was the last saxophonist with Pink Floyd. I did their last album and it was a very interesting session. I'm not a typical Pink Floyd saxophonist. I'm more of an astute player, very clean sound. I can imitate quite a lot of saxophone sounds but not the British kind of dirty sound and I think that's what Dave Gilmour had in mind when he called me.

“I was also lucky enough to play with Ian Dury in his last years.”

But for Gilad, it has never been about working with the celebrities: “It has always been more about finding the truth within myself.”