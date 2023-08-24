Excitement and joy for Portslade Aldridge Community Academy students receiving GCSE results
Brighton and Hove Secondary Headteachers are jointly celebrating the achievements of their students. Schools have worked in partnership, closely and collaboratively, to ensure that every child in the city has access to a good education and is able to make strong progress. Taking collective responsibility for a set of exams results that reflect great levels of attainment and achievement across all schools in Brighton and Hove, today’s results reflect the hard work and tenacity of a fantastic group of students. This unerring commitment from all schools delivers joint practice development and partnership for the benefit of every young person in the city. Headteachers across Brighton and Hove are extremely proud of the ‘Class of 2023' and wish them all the very best for the future.
A few of the standout achievements from students at Portslade Aldridge Community Academy this year include:
- · Edith McMaster-Byrne who achieved 3 grade 9s in geography and double sciences, five grade 8s and a grade 7
- Dillon Abbott, who achieved five grade 9s in maths, further maths, physics, chemistry and biology, three grade 8s and two grade 7s
- Dylan Stowell, who achieved five grades 9s in maths, physics, chemistry, biology and computer science, two grade 8s and strong passes in 4 other subjects
- · Congratulations also go to Rhiannon Irving and Luca McCarthy who achieved a massive 2 and a half grades higher than target and collected a tremendous collection of strong passes with grades from 9s to 7s
These results provide an incredible foundation for the next step in each student’s educational journey, as they go on to study A Levels, T Levels or BTECs.
Mark Poston, Principal at Portslade Aldridge Community Academy said: “We are really proud of the achievements of all our Year 11 students, which are testament to their hard work, dedication and resilience. It has been a wonderful day celebrating our results and we look forward to seeing their continued success.”