Excitement and joy for Portslade Aldridge Community Academy students receiving GCSE results

Brighton and Hove Secondary Headteachers are jointly celebrating the achievements of their students. Schools have worked in partnership, closely and collaboratively, to ensure that every child in the city has access to a good education and is able to make strong progress. Taking collective responsibility for a set of exams results that reflect great levels of attainment and achievement across all schools in Brighton and Hove, today’s results reflect the hard work and tenacity of a fantastic group of students. This unerring commitment from all schools delivers joint practice development and partnership for the benefit of every young person in the city. Headteachers across Brighton and Hove are extremely proud of the ‘Class of 2023' and wish them all the very best for the future.