Excitement as Lewes Pells Pool prepares to open for the 2023 summer season

Known for being the UK’s oldest outdoor freshwater pool, Pells Pool in Lewes will re-open to the public this bank holiday weekend

Swimmers enjoying the water at Pells Pool, Lewes, East Sussex

The Pells will open on Saturday May 6, with plans for 2023 including swimming lessons for adults and children and a programme of special events featuring midnight swims, a summer solstice swim and a bonfire swim at the end of the season.

From Saturday June 10, the pool will open into the evenings, when it will also be available to hire for private bookings.

Ahead of the re-opening, improvement work and maintenance has been taking place, with staff and volunteers working hard to get everything ready.

There’s new poolside paving and a new ramp to make the changing rooms more accessible.

Tickets for admission and swimming can be bought from the pool’s website pellspool.org.uk up to two weeks in advance, or in person at the pool.

