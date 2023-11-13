Excitement builds as Fontwell Park prepares to host BetGoodwin Southern National this Sunday

The anticipation is building as racing enthusiasts from across the country gear up for the prestigious BetGoodwin Southern National, scheduled to take place at Fontwell Park on November 19th. While this thrilling event promises top-notch horse racing action, it will also play host to the Brighton Retired Greyhound Trust (BRGT), who will be showcasing their remarkable hounds and raising awareness about the retired racing greyhounds' potential as cherished pets.

For over 50 years, Fontwell Park has been a centre for the thrilling sport of horse racing, attracting top trainers, jockeys, and thoroughbreds. The BetGoodwin Southern National stands as a beacon event, drawing racing enthusiasts and horse lovers alike from far and wide.

The Southern National, sponsored by BetGoodwin, is set to feature a spectacular lineup of races. With top-class horses and jockeys set to compete, the event promises an adrenaline-packed day for all attending. From novices to seasoned punters, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

The Brighton Retired Greyhound Trust will be on hand to showcase the remarkable attributes of retired greyhounds as potential pets. Greyhounds, known for their grace and speed on the racetrack, often find themselves in need of loving homes after retirement.

The BRGT is dedicated to finding homes for retired greyhounds, ensuring they enjoy a well-deserved retirement filled with love, care, and comfort. These gentle and affectionate dogs make excellent companions and are renowned for their calm nature and loyalty. For more information of rehoming a retired greyhound please visit www.brightonrgt.org.uk

Attendees at the BetGoodwin Southern National will have the opportunity to meet some of these retired greyhounds up close, witness their endearing personalities, and discover the joy of adopting one as a beloved pet. The BRGT will provide information on adopting greyhounds, allowing interested visitors to explore the possibility of welcoming one of these majestic hounds into their homes.

All this wouldn’t be possible without the support of Arena Racing, who own sixteen racecourses, including Fontwell Racecourse, and also five greyhound stadiums. They are incredibly supportive nationally of all retired greyhounds

Gates will open at 10.30am, with the first of seven races starting at 12.30pm. Children 17 and under go free when accompanied by an adult, and children do not require a ticket in advance. To avoid disappointment, book your ticket in advance at fontwellpark.co.uk

Fontwell Park's management is delighted to partner with the BRGT for this event, highlighting the importance of animal welfare and responsible pet ownership. This collaboration seeks to dispel any misconceptions about greyhounds and show that they are not just great athletes but also wonderful pets that bring joy to countless families.

The BetGoodwin Southern National at Fontwell Park on November 19th promises to be a day filled with thrills and the celebration of both equine and canine athletes. It's an event not to be missed for racing enthusiasts and animal lovers alike.