Excitement builds at youth hub ahead of royal visit

Young people from across the county will have the chance to meet The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Wednesday (October 3).

The royal couple will be visiting The Joff Youth Centre in Peacehaven.

This is a community hub for young people and community groups offering a range of positive activities, a ‘chill out’ area and music practice room.

The Takeover Challenge, formerly known as Takeover Day, is a national initiative established by the Office of the Children’s Commissioner, which encourages organisations to put young people into real life decision-making positions.

In East Sussex the theme for this year’s Takeover Challenge day, on November 23, is Mental Health and Emotional Well-being, with a focus on ways young people can help each other and themselves.

On Wednesday, young people from youth voice groups across East Sussex will come together at the youth centre to agree their strategy and key priorities for Takeover Challenge day, when they will lobby adult decision makers about how mental health and well-being issues are addressed in the county.

The royal couple will observe the discussion groups and workshops taking place and speak to those taking part, and will also have the chance to talk privately with young people who have experienced mental health issues themselves.

An East Sussex County Council spokesman said: “We’re delighted that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be visiting Peacehaven during their first official joint visit to Sussex.

“The royal couple will have a chance to meet some of the young people from various youth forums from across the county to talk about their work on promoting mental health and well-being.

“We and the young people are thrilled at the news and everyone is really looking forward to meeting The Duke and Duchess.”

A spokesperson for Peacehaven Town Council said: “Peacehaven Mayor Cllr Jackie Harrison-Hicks, Youth Mayor Fatma Bacha, members of the council and officers are all honoured that The Duke and Duchess will be visiting the town; especially meeting with the youth who often don’t get their voice heard.”