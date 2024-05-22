Exciting news for Seaford town and along the busy promenade as new concession spaces awarded

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Seaford Town Council has awarded multiple key concession spaces and looks forward to enhancing the offer for residents and visitors to Seaford.

Following a lengthy evaluation process, Seaford Town Council is excited to share that concession spaces have been awarded for The Salts Café, Splash Point concession, The Old Town Hall and the newly refurbished Martello Café.

In alignment with the Town Council’s mission, to create a diverse commercial offering for the residents and visitors of Seaford, these influential spaces will be operated by local, sustainably minded businesses.

The Salts Café will see the return of Papachino’s, alongside Holy Cow maintaining their much loved bespoke ice cream hut down at Splash Point.

The Old Town Hall will welcome an exciting new wellness community hub run by Rainbow Acupuncture, which will be a space for all ages to get together, enjoy health and wellbeing activities, tea and friendship mornings.

The newly refurbished Martello Café, to be known as Lola’s & Bonpa’s, are opening an inclusive community café along Seaford's vibrant promenade.

Residents and visitors can expect staggered openings for the new businesses across the coming months, whilst business owners prepare their spaces and look to create exciting offerings for the town.

Concession spaces at Bonningstedt and the West View Beach Huts unfortunately did not receive any successful applications, therefore, these spaces will be reconsidered and reviewed over the coming year.

Seaford Town Council look forward to growing the best possible offering for residents and visitors to the town whilst supporting the Town Council’s strategic objectives through a considered and measured approach.