Print Press Fire Glaze is the name of an exhibition at Chichester’s Oxmarket Contemporary from 37 artists, running from November 26-December 8.

Exhibiting will be 16 printmakers and 21 ceramicists including Sarah Mander, Kate Watkins, Margot Eardley, Kate Dicker, Francheska Pattisson and Ruth Barrett Danes

The ceramicists are members of Southern Ceramic Group and the printmakers are from the south, including the Isle of Wight

Spokeswoman Sarah Mander said: “This exhibition has been a year in the planning. I’ve always wanted to curate a print and ceramic exhibition and show my work in one too. It was last November that myself and Lynn Nicholls (ceramicist) got together with Jo at Oxmarket to discuss the ideas behind the exhibition.

“I’m interested in the similarities between these two visual disciplines. Printmakers and ceramicists both deal with, for example, a lot of process, texture, colour, line and mark-making. I wanted to put together an exhibition where visitors can see a real dialogue between the ceramics and prints.

The artists have been selected based on their outstanding skills and originality. Visitors will see a wide range of ceramists and original prints exploring both figurative and abstract themes.”

Sarah added: “After several years working as a scenery painter and prop maker for TV and theatre I went back to study at Wimbledon School of Art for a master’s degree in fine art printmaking. I ran a print workshop in Southampton for many years teaching printmaking before moving to concentrate on my own work as an artist.

“I take my inspiration from man-made objects and industrial and technological heritage, the hidden, overlooked and unseen. My current work is based around Japanese ideas of celebrating and showing repairs, ideas around imperfection, impermanence and authenticity.”

There will be two talks to accompany the exhibition. The first is Exploring what we don’t know with Vasu Reddy and Sarah Mander, Thursday November 28, 1pm-1.30pm. Ceramicist Vasu and printmaker Sarah will explore the themes behind their work, methods of producing their work and the various techniques and tricks they use to help when they get stuck. This will be an informal discussion with time for questions and answers. The second talk is Our Shared Passions with Ruth Barrett-Danes and Anton Page, Thursday, December 5, 1pm-1.30pm – an informal talk highlighting how rich the cross fertilization is between ceramics and print with the many shared craft skills.