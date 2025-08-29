Exhibition offers "rare, sensory window into transgender joy"

An intimate and multi-sensory exploration of gender euphoria, ritual and rebirth concludes September at Worthing’s Colonnade House.

The exhibition is AH: After Hysterectomy, the debut solo exhibition by Brighton-based artist Sebastian Rowlands, running from September 30 to October 5.

Spokeswoman Paula Tollett said: “This emotionally charged installation offers a rare, sensory window into transgender joy, ritual healing, and the deep personal transformation that followed the artist’s gender-affirming hysterectomy.

“Performed under the first new moon after surgery, Sebastian’s ritual was both an act of shedding and of claiming. Wearing a handcrafted ritual dress stitched with 422 marks for every new moon in their life, they submerged into the sea at sunrise. This moment of symbolic cleansing and rebirth becomes the foundation of an immersive, multi-sensory installation that invites the public to witness, touch, smell, and feel the euphoria of this self-made rite.

“Showcasing new works made in response to their surgery, this is the first time this installation is being shown publicly. AH: After Hysterectomy combines textile, ceramic sculptures, soundscape, smell, photography and hidden video to engage audiences in a deeply embodied narrative.

“Ceramic pieces – fluid, fractured, and delicate – explore the intersections between tentative physical healing and sensual awakening as the body is reclaimed. Traces of transformed objects from the performance carry the intimate weight of memory: the imprint of a used teabag, a fisherman’s fly, salt and samphire lingering in the air.”

Paula added: “Sebastian Rowlands is a non-binary artist and final-year fine art BA student, whose work critically engages with the trans experience through haptic materials and abstracted representations. Their practice has been featured by Channel 4’s Drawers Off! and exhibited at the Royal Society of British Artists, and numerous queer and feminist shows.

“This exhibition marks a significant moment in Rowlands’ career as their first solo show, and first show in Worthing - offering not only an intimate expression of personal transformation, but a celebration of trans resilience and gender euphoria.”

Location: Colonnade House, 47 Warwick Street, Worthing BN11 3DH. Admission: Free