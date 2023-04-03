Exhibition to mark the centenary of devastating fire at Coultershaw Mill, Petworth

The centenary of the fire that destroyed the old mill at Coultershaw is being marked with an exhibition.

This is written on the wall of the carpenters shop in the Leconfield Estate yard, Petworth.

Coultershaw Heritage Site opens for the 2023 season on Easter Sunday, April 9, with an exhibition to commemorate the centenary of the fire that destroyed the old corn mill.

We will be drawing on memories of that fateful night of the 8th April 1923, including those of Phyliss Catt, the daughter of the miller John Gwillim.

The full site will be open, including the water wheel driven beam pump and children will be able to complete the Wind in the Willows trail.

On Thursday April 13, there will be a Wind in the Willows Family Fun Day.

The site will be open 10:30am to 4pm and you will be able explore the wonders of the waterwheel and beam pump.

There will be craft and and fun activities, and children will be able to make a boat to sail down our famous water chute!