Expanded Brighton Dome Comedy Festival is back this October

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Brighton Dome Comedy Festival is back this October – for longer and promising even more laughs, offering nine days of stand-up, improv, podcasts and family-friendly comedy across all three of Brighton Dome’s venues.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will include its flagship event Live at Brighton Dome & Live at Brighton Dome BLEEPED – a swear-free stand-up showcase for clean comedy fans

Shows from Brighton-based comedians Jen Brister and Suzi Ruffell, Taskmaster contestant Babatunde Aléshé, Ireland’s Joanne McNally, podcasters Wolf & Owl and rising star Vidura Bandara Rajapaksa also feature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the success of last year’s inaugural event, Brighton Dome Comedy Festival returns for an extended run from October 17-26 this year – five days more laughter across the venue’s three event spaces for comedy fans of all ages. Promising the same inclusive mix of solo shows from big name stand-ups, Brighton Dome debuts from the comedy stars of the future and events for families, young children and teenagers, all performances will again be live captioned, as part of Brighton Dome’s commitment to accessibility for audiences and artists alike.

Live at Brighton Dome, the venue’s flagship comedy showcase of up and coming comics alongside standup superstars, headlines the Concert Hall on Saturday, October 18, while its swear-free, family-friendly sibling Live at Brighton Dome BLEEPED, makes its way back to the Corn Exchange on Saturday 25 October.

Other Concert Hall headliners include Brighton-based comedian Jen Brister, premiering her brand-new show Reactive which sees her attempt to find her zen; Strictly Come Dancing’s 2024 winner Chris McCausland presents a masterclass in stand-up that has been Yonks in the making; and award-winning comic, Taskmaster contestant and Celebrity Gogglebox regular Babatunde Aléshé stops off on his second national tour.

Joanne McNally, comedian and co-presenter of hit podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me, navigates situationships, frenemies and rejection in her new show Pinotphile. Virtuoso ventriloquist Nina Conti (and Monkey) presents her unscripted new show Whose Face is it Anyway? and comedy stars Romesh Ranganathan and Tom Davis go live with their Wolf & Owl podcast. Closing the Festival is husband and wife double act Paul Merton (Have I Got News for You) and Suki Webster’s improv show, featuring yet-to-be announced special guests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, in the Corn Exchange, Brighton comedian Suzi Ruffell talks about The Juggle of being good all the time; there is discovery and wonder with the award-winning Josie Long; and comic, actor and man with the golden larynx Nick Helm is aiming high with No One Gets Out Alive.

Free comedy workshops for young people in partnership with Komedia Productions will return to Brighton Dome’s community space Anita’s Room in the run up to the Festival.

For more details and to book tickets visit brightondome.org

Rosie Crane, comedy producer at Brighton Dome said: “We are super proud of this line-up and of how Brighton Dome Comedy Festival has grown since its first year. We have hand-picked some of the most exciting comedy talent around for this year’s Festival, from huge stars to the funniest shows you haven’t discovered yet. Hop from room to room, take advantage of some amazing ticket offers and immerse yourself in nine days of pure hysterical joy.”