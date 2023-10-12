Experience the ultimate cosmopolitan antiques and vintage event at the IACF Ardingly Antiques Fair

The Ardingly International Antiques and Collectors Fair returns once again for the final time of 2023. This highly anticipated event is scheduled to take place in Ardingly, Sussex, on Tuesday 7th and Wednesday 8th of November with up to 1,700 stall holders, housing thousands of goods.

Shoppers can expect to find everything from quality Antique Furniture & Silver to Vintage Clothing and Jewellery. With thousands of items there are pieces spanning every era from Georgian Mirrors, Victorian Ceramics, Prehistoric Fossils and even Contemporary Art.

Ardingly is renowned as one of the premier antique fairs in the UK, the Ardingly Fair promises to offer a delightful experience for attendees and brings together a diverse community of antique dealers, collectors, and aficionados. With its strategic location just one hour from London, 12 miles from Gatwick Airport, and a mere 90 minutes from Dover, the fair attracts visitors from across the country and beyond, making it a must-attend event for both local and international attendees.

The fair features a mix of indoor and outdoor stalls, including shopping arcades and marquees. Regular attendees include ‘Hairsines’ with a selection of Decorative Antiques, ‘Youneedart’ with a colossal collection of Art, ‘Coach House Brocante’ with a beautiful selection of authentic French pieces, Carol from ‘Frocks and Fripperys’ with her collection of wearable vintage clothing and of course the formidable duo of Jonny and Luke who own ‘Chapter Two Antiques’ and ‘The Thrifty Gent’.

Visitors will have the opportunity to peruse a vast array of offerings, including furniture, ceramics, glass, silver, jewellery, textiles, kitchenwares, garden items, and much more. No matter your interest or level of expertise, the Ardingly Fair guarantees a remarkable experience for everyone.

Previous attendees have praised the fair for its unique charm and the remarkable discoveries that await. The fair not only offers a vast selection of pieces that engage the treasure hunter in everyone. It also provides valuable opportunities to connect with knowledgeable dealers and experts. Whether you're seeking Arts & Crafts authenticity, Mid-century modern flair, or the allure of Art Deco, Ardingly's dealers will have something to suit your taste and interests.

In addition to the antiques, the Ardingly Fair ensures visitors have a comfortable and enjoyable experience. The venue provides ample free parking, and on-site catering offers a delightful selection of hot and cold food options, perfect for refuelling during your exploration of the fair. The event is not just a shopper's paradise; it's a fantastic day out suited to families, groups and clubs.

