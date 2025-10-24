Experimental post-rock sextet play Brighton on back of new album

Experimental post-rock sextet The World Is A Beautiful Place will headline The Hope & Ruin in Brighton on November 6.

The date for the band, full name The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die, comes as they release the single Dissolving from the album Dreams of Being Dust.

Lead vocalist David F Bello said: “Lyrically Dissolving is set in the woods late at night, too far from home, alone enough to notice how fuzzy the boundary is between you and the rest of the outside world. You remember that your skin is always shedding into particles of dust, and there isn't much difference between you and the trees and the dirt. No matter how old you become, you're still developing, changing and growing into something new. Even once you are nothing but a memory, you will have evolved and will haunt the air. Donna Haraway's A Cyborg Manifesto says ‘a cyborg would not recognise the Garden of Eden; it is not made of mud and cannot dream of returning to dust.’ You are made of mud and you can dream of returning to dust.”

Guitarist Chris Teti added: “To me Dissolving musically is a deliberate combination of what I would want to hear if you took My Bloody Valentine and The Rising Tide era Sunny Day Real Estate. It might seem from what has been released so far that Dreams of Being Dust is just all chaotic and aggressive. While it does include material that is more aggressive than what’s been released so far, there needed to be some tracks that were a relief from the dissonance and chaos around it, but we didn’t want to include an interlude track like we normally have done on our albums. This need for songs that would serve as a relief sonically ended up spawning Dissolving and another track on the record Oubliette.

“During the writing of the record, I kept revisiting CDs that meant a lot to me when I was younger and listening to them to decompress after many long hours of reworking ideas and stressing about what direction the newest song ideas would be. That started to bleed into the record with influence coming from early Smashing Pumpkins, who were pretty clearly heavily influenced by MBV, Failure, and later era Sunny Day Real Estate.

“I stumbled across a few open tunings late at night while writing various chord progression ideas which became a basis for multiple songs on the album. The big goal for Dreams of Being Dust was to reinvent the band's sound, and I found the only way to achieve that was putting the guitar into a random tuning so I essentially had to forget how to play guitar. It resulted in me tuning strings randomly at 3am, stressed and disappointed in whatever I had written earlier in the night until everything droned in a key that felt right.”