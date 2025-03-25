Explore street art in Lewes with U CAN Spray

Everyone in Lewes is invited to go along to a free community open day on Wednesday, April 17.

The idea is that they can explore street art with U CAN Spray - the UK's first street art charity, led by Lewes-based international artist Sarah Gillings. This event is delivered in partnership with arts charity Culture Shift.

The aim of this project is to transform the Phoenix Causeway Underpass (connecting Harveys Brewery to Tesco) into a striking public artwork, inspired by and for the local community.

Street Art

People attending will have the opportunity to engage in creative activities, learn about street art from professional artists and share ideas to shape the vision for the Phoenix Causeway Underpass.

The event will take place from 10 am to 4 pm on Wednesday, April 17 at: U CAN Spray HQ, Waterside Centre, North Street, Lewes BN7 2PE.

You are invited to go along, get creative and be part of making something special for Lewes. If you can't make it in person you can still contribute. There's an opportunity to share your ideas online(see here) and be entered into a free prize draw to win a starter pack of street art materials: https://heysurvey.io/hs2accbc

Secure your space for the community Open Day at: https://streetartinlewes.eventbrite.co.uk

Street Art

