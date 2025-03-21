Exploring 950 years of faith in Chichester Cathedral

Religion, Rebellion & Reformation, curated by Canon Treasurer, the Reverend Canon Vanessa Baron, runs in the Cathedral until November 15.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the heart of the Cathedral’s Chichester950 celebrations, it features artefacts and treasures contributed by local parishes and community groups, bringing together pieces from churches, archives and libraries and the Cathedral itself across a diocese which spans more than 100 miles through East and West Sussex covering 950 years of history.

Each artefact represents a century of Sussex heritage, uncovering stories of faith, resilience and transformation through the lives of educators, thinkers, reformers and rebels. The exhibition includes medieval bishops’ rings, a 12th-century reliquary, a 15th-century theological treatise and a Bible carried into the trenches during World War One. Together, these artefacts offer a profound insight into Sussex’s heritage and its ties to the Christian faith, Vanessa says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It fell to me in the first place because I am canon treasurer which doesn't mean that I have anything to do with money but that I am responsible for the Cathedral’s fabric and the Cathedral’s treasures. It seemed quite natural as soon as there was thinking about an exhibition for the 950th anniversary that I should become involved.

“So it became a combination of things, thinking about what the story was that we were wanting to tell but also being quite practical in terms of the fact that our budget was limited. But what we wanted was to produce something that was visually very, very attractive and I think we have done that. We wanted it to be very professional and I think it looks stunning.

“We had to think about how we were going to use what we had at the Cathedral but I was also very, very keen to involve the parish churches. At the beginning of Lent last year I emailed all the parishes to ask them what they had that told the story of faith in their churches. The response was limited, to be honest. I was asking questions that were quite difficult to articulate the answers to in terms of not just tell us your history but tell us about your faith.”

And that was the key to the exhibition: to tell not only the story of Christian faith but how it has been expressed through the centuries: “And obviously that has changed so much over time, a fact which in a way dictated the themes of the exhibition. With the Reformation, the Bible in English was the great transformation in the way that people thought about Christianity, moving from the Bible in Latin. And I think that that change is very visual in the exhibition. In the section of the exhibition leading up to the Reformation we have lots of different objects like pilgrimage badges and reliquaries. After the Reformation we have got lots of books – despite me trying to avoid lots of books in the exhibition! But we're now talking about individual people that were trying to read the Bible for themselves or reading in groups, people who were now thinking about it for themselves. I was looking at the exhibition and it was very exciting to see the way that that change does come across.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Visually this exhibition is very beautiful. It is very, very striking but I do hope also that people will be surprised by the some of the objects that we've got in there. We've got a number of very precious items that are usually seen in the Cathedral’s treasury, items which don’t necessarily capture the imagination when they are seen in that context but when you take them out of that context, The Ashburnham Chalice for instance, I think you really appreciate it.”

The exhibition is probably around three quarters from the Cathedral, one quarter from the parishes.

“I really hope that people find in the exhibition something that fascinates them whether they share a Christian faith or not. There is a lot in the exhibition that speaks of human experience, particularly suffering and loss but also of hope in the face of suffering. We have got some very poignant artefacts from the two world wars. Most of these have come from the parishes but also from the Royal Sussex Regiment. We have a field crucifix given to an injured soldier at Dunkirk. The soldier survived. We've also got a lovely little pocket Bible from World War One that belonged to a private in the Royal Sussex Regiment who died on the Macedonian front. It's a little Bible and it's very well worn and very well read, and it contains some dried flowers from Macedonia. Sadly we can't display the pressed flowers because they are too fragile but we have got the Bible alongside the field crucifix.”

Also displayed is Bishop George Bell’s bishop’s cross, recognition of his extraordinary courage in speaking up against the blanket bombing of Germany.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I also really wanted to bring women into the story. The history of the church is dominated by men. Women get written out of the story in many cases and I felt that I wanted to address that. I'm slightly conscious that I was the first residential female canon of the Cathedral so I have deliberately included stories of women in the exhibition. And it is interesting: one of the questions I've been asked most is was there going to be any women in the exhibition. The answer to that is a resounding yes!”

One of the women featured is Mistress Anne Tree who was burnt at the stake in East Grinstead for being part of a group of men and women who insisted on reading the Bible in English.

“At that time you could pay for that with your life.”