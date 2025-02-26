“We’ve got a primal fear of lions and tigers and bears, but we welcome them into our homes,” says wildlife film-maker Gordon Buchanan.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And that’s precisely what he will be exploring on his new tour Lions and Tigers and Bears with Gordon Buchanan which comes to Worthing’s Assembly Hall on March 8; Guildford’s G Live on March 10; and Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre on March 14. .

“They really are the animal kingdom’s iconic creatures, perceived to be these predators who are out to get us,” Gordon explains. “There’s a primal fear of big animals with teeth and claws which dates back to the cave man when our biggest fears weren’t job security and mortgage repayments, but actually surviving those big animals with teeth and claws.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Going back into pre-history, humans lived alongside lions and bears. Our great great great great great great great great grandparents 40,000 years ago would have been living alongside them, with their knowledge and fear to keep them safe.”

A couple of years ago, Gordon celebrated 30 years working both behind and in front of the camera: “I didn't ever really have the ambition to be in front of the camera. I wanted to be a wildlife cameraman and to be making my own films. The presenting side of it all just seemed to drop into my lap and I thought I would give it a go. Initially it wasn't what I wanted in my career but I got to be comfortable in front of a camera and it's one of those things where the more you do, it the more comfortable you feel.”

Things have changed so much during Gordon’s time in the business: “Back in the 1980s I don’t think we had any real concerns for our planet. In the 1980s I don't think deforestation was ever really spoken about. And elephant poaching was really bad in the 1980s but you just thought it was dealt with. Looking back of course you can think that we were always going to end up in the situation that we are in now because of what we didn't do back then, but actually it's only really in the last five years or so that we have had the proper breakthrough in terms of concern. You look at someone like Greta Thunberg and all that she has done. When she first started her campaign, I don't think people knew what she was talking about but for a young person to express these things I think that's what really made a difference. The fact was that she had no agenda. She was really just speaking for her generation and for future generations to come about the things that most concerned her about the world right now. I don't actually think it's the fault of people our age. We grew at a time when growth and consumerism were linked to human prosperity. We were living on this planet exploiting the natural resources but we never had a thought for the fact that we were going to wipe out lynx and wolves.”

But the concern of the young generation now has made a huge difference: “And I think you have got to believe that change can happen. A lot of species have been driven to extinction over the last 30 years and there will be more to come in the years to come but you look at the way that people are concerned now, especially young people, and you look at things like rewilding, and people really are becoming much more aware of their impact on this planet. Of course these are things that should have happened 20 years ago but what dissolves any pessimism I might have is that young people have grown up with fear and concern now for the future of the planet and these young people now are the people who are going to be taking the decisions in the years to come.”