Exploring Southern Sussex Tracks, Trails and Twittens

Southern Sussex Tracks, Trails and Twittens offers a Sussex walking guide by Eddie Start who has spent a lifetime exploring the county’s landscape.

Southern Sussex, Tracks, Trails & Twittens is a walkers’ guide of thirty journeys exploring the varied, captivating countryside of southern Sussex.

Travel from the High Weald, where the 16th century iron industry dominated; experience the Springline’s burbling streams; cross the great domes of the south country, onward to the fertile western coastal plain (www.troubador.co.uk).

In this book walk:

● ancient land of soils, rocks and sea-facing white cliffs.

● sites where Stone Age miners toiled underground for flint to carve tools. Marvel at pre-history settlement enclosures, field systems, burial mounds and earthworks.

● age-old droving trails that took pastoral swine herders from coast to deep Weald.

● footpaths, bridleways and deep holloways. Hike Roman roads; join pilgrims’ paths of penance and prayer.

● beside streams of industrial power, rivers of trade and waters of life. See where 16th century iron workers produced weapons of war.

● landscapes where oxen dragged ploughs, shepherds tended vast flocks and armies prepared for conflict.

● countryside that inspired artists and writers. Visit villages, country towns and remote communities.

● where rebels challenged injustice, creating a stir, Sussex people on the move.

Eddie Start is a lifelong Sussex resident. He has explored the county all his life, led guided walks in the UK and abroad and published over 250 walks in the press. He continues to explore his native county, always finding something new in its landscape.

Eddie explains: “This book was inspired by my experiences over many years of walking Sussex using the ancient tracks and trails that network the county, connecting communities, villages and towns, their histories and stories that make them unique.”