Exposing the dangers of the air we breathe on planes

Horsham film-maker Tristan Loraine draws on his own airline career to expose the dangers we face simply by breathing on an airplane.

In his new documentary This Is Your Captain Speaking (106 mins), former airline captain Tristan dives deep into what the aviation industry really knows about the quality of the air you breathe in flight.

His investigation spans more than 20 years and reveals an aircraft design flaw, known to the aerospace industry since the 1950s. As he says, it’s a dangerous flaw that allows the air the passengers breathe to become contaminated with a complex mixture of chemicals that manufacturers warn you should not breathe.

Speaking with experts, through the film Tristan uncovers the health and flight safety consequences of exposure to contaminated air in aircraft and sets out the risks it poses to crews and the travelling public. He also reveals the work he has initiated on a new blood test that confirms an exposure.

As Tristan says, the contaminated air danger has been “designed out” in the Boeing 787 Dreamliner. His point is that other manufacturers should follow suit to eliminate the issue.

“The design flaw is that the air supply that the passengers breathe comes from the engines which means that the air can become contaminated with engine oils that contain hazardous ingredients. We have had pilots impaired and incapacitated.

“An airline needs to provide air that protects the most vulnerable person on board, and the most vulnerable person on an airline is the unborn child. And these products come with warning labels that warn of the risk to the unborn child.”

And yet the airline industry refuses to act: “The best way of getting away with it is to tell nobody.”

Pressure has been applied and in fact a new less hazardous oil was announced very recently: “The oil is approved and ready for use by the military but each engine manufacturer says it wants to do additional tests and they want to charge the oil companies to do this. There is a new oil but there is a stand-off.”

Tristan’s film has been made over the last 15 years: “The film is a chronological reveal of what the industry has known since the problem first surfaced in the 1950s.”

More information on https://thisisyourcaptainspeakingfilm.com/

“The film reveals undisclosed internal agreements withheld from Government enquiries, secret memos, altered hospital records and key legal battles. Personal stories and first-hand witness accounts from air crew and passengers caught in severe toxic fume events and pilots incapacitated and unable to fly their plane, lead us to ask: why is the air quality onboard aircraft not being continuously monitored when air accident investigators have been calling on the industry to do so for over a decade?”

Tristan received a British Citizen Award for his work on the issue.

Tristan is a former airline captain who retrained with the National Film and Television School and Raindance and set up his award-winning production banner Fact Not Fiction Films in 2006. He has directed and produced more than 30 productions filmed in five continents.