Eyes to the skies as free stargazing events return for autumn and winter

A programme of free stargazing events for all the family has been announced at The Beachy Head Story.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A programme of free stargazing events for all the family has been announced for the autumn and winter seasons.

Eastbourne Astronomical Society runs the public observations in conjunction with Eastbourne Borough Council outside The Beachy Head Story visitor centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the society will have their telescopes and specialised cameras out and be on hand to answer questions and help people discover the night sky.

Stargazing at Beachy Head

The first stargazing event will take place on Saturday 21 October from 6-8pm with the following month’s observation on Saturday 18 November, from 5-7pm.

At those two events, the Moon will be at its first quarter which will allow stargazers to see the Sun rising on some of the lunar craters.

The largest of the planets – Jupiter - will be available to view and, through the telescopes, people may see up to four of Jupiter’s moons. The beautiful ringed planet Saturn is in the evening sky too and stargazers may be able to view Venus as it sets in the west.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is also hoped that some of the constellations will be identified including Pegasus the winged horse and Andromeda the Queen. Lucky stargazers may also be able to see a faint patch of light which is the Andromeda Galaxy, made up of millions of stars more than two million miles from Earth.

Andromeda Galaxy

At all the stargazing events, a short introductory talk will take place in The Beachy Head Story throughout the evening.

There are two further events in 2024 on Saturday 27 January from 5–7pm and Saturday 24 February from 6–8pm.

The start times change from month to month to accommodate the changing time of the Sun setting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure, Accessibility & Community Safety, said, “These really are fantastic events for all the family to enjoy.

“Each session is ability friendly and held early in the evenings to make it family friendly. People can wrap up warmly and enjoy discovering the delights of the night sky with the very knowledgeable members of the Eastbourne Astronomical Society on hand to help.”