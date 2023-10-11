Eyes to the skies as free stargazing events return for autumn and winter
and live on Freeview channel 276
A programme of free stargazing events for all the family has been announced for the autumn and winter seasons.
Eastbourne Astronomical Society runs the public observations in conjunction with Eastbourne Borough Council outside The Beachy Head Story visitor centre.
Members of the society will have their telescopes and specialised cameras out and be on hand to answer questions and help people discover the night sky.
The first stargazing event will take place on Saturday 21 October from 6-8pm with the following month’s observation on Saturday 18 November, from 5-7pm.
At those two events, the Moon will be at its first quarter which will allow stargazers to see the Sun rising on some of the lunar craters.
The largest of the planets – Jupiter - will be available to view and, through the telescopes, people may see up to four of Jupiter’s moons. The beautiful ringed planet Saturn is in the evening sky too and stargazers may be able to view Venus as it sets in the west.
It is also hoped that some of the constellations will be identified including Pegasus the winged horse and Andromeda the Queen. Lucky stargazers may also be able to see a faint patch of light which is the Andromeda Galaxy, made up of millions of stars more than two million miles from Earth.
At all the stargazing events, a short introductory talk will take place in The Beachy Head Story throughout the evening.
There are two further events in 2024 on Saturday 27 January from 5–7pm and Saturday 24 February from 6–8pm.
The start times change from month to month to accommodate the changing time of the Sun setting.
Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure, Accessibility & Community Safety, said, “These really are fantastic events for all the family to enjoy.
“Each session is ability friendly and held early in the evenings to make it family friendly. People can wrap up warmly and enjoy discovering the delights of the night sky with the very knowledgeable members of the Eastbourne Astronomical Society on hand to help.”
All stargazing events are dependent upon weather and sky visibility. For more information visit HeritageEastbourne.co.uk