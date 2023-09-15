Fabulous charity fundraising at Oakwood School, Chichester
We were very delighted with the results of our fundraising from the 2022-2023 Academic Year! Our pupils and parents have raised an impressive £15,769.11 to be divided between Stonepillow and WWF with additional money raised for Stonepillow from Oakwood's Big Sleep Out held in the Summer Term.
Headteacher Mrs Clare Bradbury firmly believes that our pupils have a responsibility to our local and wider communities.
Mrs Bradbury has been delighted with the children's fundraising efforts as well as the impressive amount raised at our end of year party for parents which enabled us to make significant donations to both charities.
We look forward to supporting CancerWise and the RSPCA this academic year and our pupils are getting creative already with their fundraising plans.