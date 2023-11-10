Fabulous fireworks raises funds for Arundel children

A fundraising fireworks night raised £2250 for school funds thanks to the generosity of parents, local people and the business community. Arundel Church of England Primary School held its annual fireworks night on October 20 after it had to be delayed by a week due to bad weather.

Fireworks fun

Andrew Simpson, headteacher, said: “Our school community is such a close one and it really shows on nights like this when we all come together to raise much-needed funds for our school.

"This money will go directly to supporting children and their education and we are so grateful to parents who supported it and the local businesses who generously donated sponsorship and goods.”

