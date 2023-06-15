Faith in Action at Ardingly showground

A scorching hot weekend saw a record number of people enjoying the South of England Agricultural show in Ardingly over the weekend June 9-11.

Mothers' Union and its Ministry of Cake

For many years now the Diocese of Chichester has assisted the event by providing volunteers to coordinate the Church Tent. This was a space where visitors could get a little respite from the hubbub of the show. It is also where we cared for children and vulnerable adults that had become separated from their families. The space provided baby changing facilities and also where school parties came and enjoyed their lunch while teachers and carers would be able to get a cup of tea from The Salvation Army van.

Each year there would be a different theme and guests, from bell ringing to sensory spaces and travelling musicians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The value of this outreach was not lost on the showground committee. They saw real value in this outreach and a few years ago they dedicated the diocese a regular space which was called The Sanctuary. They provided toilets that catered for the needs of school parties and featured in the shows programme which included a mention of the baby changing space.

It was thumbs up for the Baby Changing facilities.

Revd Sue Wilkinson, Associate Vicar in Willingdon, is the lead for The Sanctuary. She explains why this space continues to be a popular feature of the show.

“This year we have been given a brand new site with a disabled toilet facility. The new location was clearly visible for people arriving and leaving the show. We had plenty of space to put out chairs and tables and we put up a couple of gazebo’s for extra shade.

"The Salvation Army has been our partner for many years and a really important outreach to larger families on smaller budgets, offering refreshments free or for a small donation that won’t break the bank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were delighted that Mother’s Union were able to join us again this year. Karen Hill, Mothers’ union president for Chichester Diocese, and her staff,brought a ton of cake to highlight their flagship project Ministry of Cake but also they wanted to tell people about Away From It All, their holiday homes for families in need of a break away from it all. The two caravan sites are in Sussex. One in Winchelsea and one in Chichester.

"We introduced a children’s play area which proved to be incredibly popular. We invited children’s author and illustrator Julie Alison McDonald who brought along her books, which celebrates differences, and she was giving away free signed books to six lucky winners of a colouring competition. Everybody loved this.

"We served many hundreds of people across the 3 day event, providing refreshments and a bit of shelter from the scorching heat, topping up water bottles and providing a constant stream of tea and coffee, courtesy of the amazing team from Salvation Army, who worked flat out.

"This year we also had with us, two youth workers, Kate Dillingham and Gary Pickett who kindly volunteered their time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad