Fallen trees blocking roads in Lewes, Duddleswell and Wych Cross

High winds have brought down three trees across East Sussex this afternoon (Friday, February 8).

With gusts approaching 30mph, East Sussex Highways has reported one has fallen in Landport Road, Lewes, and advised motorists to drive carefully in the area. A Highway Steward is attending.

Elsewhere, highways engineers have responded to a tree blocking the B2026 outside the Duddleswell Tea Rooms, north of Fairwarp.

Meanwhile, the northbound lane of the A22 has been blocked by a tree between Wych Cross and Forest Row.