Families enjoyed Kiddi Caru Day Nursery in Burgess Hill’s Annual Family Fun Day

The children at Kiddi Caru Day Nursery in Burgess Hill have been enjoying their annual Family Fun Day event which took place in August 2023.

The nursery team at Kiddi Caru, Burgess Hill, which is a part of Grandir UK, set up fun and exciting activities for the children to take part in; including hook-a-duck, flower pressing, mud painting, face painting and cookie decorating.

The nursery had a surprise visit from a fire brigade, where the children got to see a life-size fire engine, and from Jordan from Tiny Trekkers, who held a sporting event for the children which everyone enjoyed!

“We held our annual summer day to give our current children and their families a chance to come in, access a range of activities working alongside the local communities and to give the carers a chance to have a general catch up with their child’s key carer.”

“This gave our families time to experience the setting together, and get a better understanding of the resources and learning opportunities that are provided to their child each day. The feedback we received from those who attended was consistently positive and one parent even commented on how lovely it was to get to meet some of the other children’s parents from their class,” says Sarah Bower, Nursery Deputy Assistant at Kiddi Caru Day Nursery, Burgess Hill.

Grandir UK Day Nurseries are holding their first ever National Open Day across the majority their sites in Sussex on Saturday 7th October 2023, which includes the Wishing Tree Children's Nursery in Brighton and the Kiddi Caru Day Nursery in Burgess Hill.

Open day events provided the opportunity for families to see the nursery’s fully-equipped playrooms and outdoor spaces, meet the nursey team who will be able to answer questions about their setting and provide further information, and see the inclusive environment that encourages curiosity, laughter and learning.