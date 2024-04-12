Families rate Worthing care home among the top in South East

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There are 2,696 care homes in the South East with the top 20 receiving an award from the UK’s leading reviews guide to care homes, carehome.co.uk.

The award is based on reviews of the care home written by their residents, as well as their friends and relatives. Here is the full 2024 list of award winners.

There are nearly 17,000 care homes in the UK caring for around half a million people. People are living longer, and with 19% of the total population in the UK aged 65 years or older, which equates to 11 million people, demand for care homes is set to grow.

The Shelley Residential Home

carehome.co.uk is the leading care home reviews website and lists all registered UK care homes, helping people in their quest to find the right care home.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of carehome.co.uk, said: “We now have over 300,000 reviews of care homes on carehome.co.uk, which means we can give a really good insight into the kind of care and facilities offered by thousands of care homes all over the UK.

“Our reviews show the standard of a care home’s facilities and the quality of their care and support, staff, activities and nutrition as well as if the care home is good value for money.

“We would like to congratulate The Shelley on being a Top 20 care home in the South East as their reviews show they provide an excellent standard of care. It is such an achievement to be named as a top-rated care home by the residents who actually receive the care as well as their family and friends.”

“Choosing a care home can be overwhelming and very time consuming for both the person going to live there as well as their family, so we hope our awards which are given to the highest rated homes will help to simplify the search.”

The carehome.co.uk Top 20 Care Home Awards 2024 are based on over 109,000 reviews received from residents and their family and friends between 1st February 2022 and 31st January 2024

The homes were rated on: Overall Experience; Facilities; Care / Support; Cleanliness, Treated with Dignity; Food & Drink; Staff; Activities; Management; Safety / Security; Rooms and Value for Money.

Andrew Bown, care home manager at The Shelley, said: “We are really pleased to win a Top 20 Care Home award again from carehome.co.uk. The positive reviews which we have received in the past 12 months are a reflection of the high quality care and hard work which all our staff give to our residents.