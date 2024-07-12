Family Fun Sessions August 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The next Family Fun Sessions, for families of children and young people with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND), will be on Thursday 8th August.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Held at The King’s Church, families can expect the ever-popular inflatable disco dome to return, Train Master with their never-ending train track and crafts.

Reaching Families, West Sussex County Council (WSCC) Early Help, Kangaroos, WSCC Young Carers, Makaton Jenny, and West Sussex Libraries will all be available to offer information and support to families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie Alison McDonald will also be returning with her newest book!

Family Fun poster

The sessions will run at 10-11.30am and 12.30-2pm, and are free to attend but spaces must be booked in advance. The sessions are aimed at ages 3-18, with priority given to those living in Burgess Hill and the surrounding villages.

To book visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/burgesshilltowncouncil or contact the Help Point on 01444 247726 or visit in person at 96 Church Walk, from 17th July.Please note under 16’s must be accompanied by a parent or carer at all times. Anyone over 16 who is able to attend the event space without the need of parent or carer support may do so, but a responsible adult must remain onsite for the duration of the event. We are unfortunately unable to provide any individuals with independent support at the event.

For further information visit www.burgesshill.gov.uk/family-fun-sessions/

The Family Fun Session are co-organized by The King’s Church and Burgess Hill Town Council, with funding from The Budding Foundation.