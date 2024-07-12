Family Fun Sessions August 2024
Held at The King’s Church, families can expect the ever-popular inflatable disco dome to return, Train Master with their never-ending train track and crafts.
Reaching Families, West Sussex County Council (WSCC) Early Help, Kangaroos, WSCC Young Carers, Makaton Jenny, and West Sussex Libraries will all be available to offer information and support to families.
Julie Alison McDonald will also be returning with her newest book!
The sessions will run at 10-11.30am and 12.30-2pm, and are free to attend but spaces must be booked in advance. The sessions are aimed at ages 3-18, with priority given to those living in Burgess Hill and the surrounding villages.
To book visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/burgesshilltowncouncil or contact the Help Point on 01444 247726 or visit in person at 96 Church Walk, from 17th July.Please note under 16’s must be accompanied by a parent or carer at all times. Anyone over 16 who is able to attend the event space without the need of parent or carer support may do so, but a responsible adult must remain onsite for the duration of the event. We are unfortunately unable to provide any individuals with independent support at the event.
For further information visit www.burgesshill.gov.uk/family-fun-sessions/
The Family Fun Session are co-organized by The King’s Church and Burgess Hill Town Council, with funding from The Budding Foundation.
