Family-run Sussex garden centre business acknowledged by Chailey hospice

A Sussex family-run garden centre, with stores in Newhaven, Hassocks, Portslade and Dial Post, has been awarded for its continued support of a local hospice.
By Trevor ButlerContributor
Published 8th Jun 2023, 11:42 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 11:43 BST
Gavin Mumford and Selena Peace from South Downs Nurseries receiving the hospice's awardGavin Mumford and Selena Peace from South Downs Nurseries receiving the hospice's award
Gavin Mumford and Selena Peace from South Downs Nurseries receiving the hospice's award

St Peter and St James, in Chailey, has recognised the ongoing help from Tates Garden Centres who have supported the charity for a number of years.

Recent contributions by the Tates family business have include providing a van and two drivers for the hospice’s Christmas tree collection, and sponsoring their Open Garden Season currently taking place in gardens across East Sussex.

Receiving the award on June 7, Gavin Mumford and Selena Peace from South Downs Nurseries in Hassocks said that the hospice is a popular charity with both staff and customers.

“The hospice is part of our community; a service that many of us who live locally will come into contact with at some point in our lives. It makes a difference to so many,” said Selena.

“We are proud to support such a wonderful cause and absolutely delighted and honoured to receive this award,” she added.

The award is for Corporate Team Fundraising Contribution.

