Family vigil for peace takes place in Worthing

Worthing families gathered together on Sunday afternoon at the seafront in solidarity with all Palestinian and Israeli families affected by the conflict to call for an end to violence.

Families gathered for peace

An inclusive family friendly vigil was held on the afternoon of Sunday 12th November on the seafront in Worthing.

It was organised by three local Worthing mothers, horrified by the events and level of human suffering we are witnessing currently in Gaza.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The vigil was intended to bring the community together in solidarity with all those Palestinian and Israeli families affected by the violence and to call for an urgent ceasefire as a first step towards a just peace for all.