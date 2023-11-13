Family vigil for peace takes place in Worthing
An inclusive family friendly vigil was held on the afternoon of Sunday 12th November on the seafront in Worthing.
It was organised by three local Worthing mothers, horrified by the events and level of human suffering we are witnessing currently in Gaza.
The vigil was intended to bring the community together in solidarity with all those Palestinian and Israeli families affected by the violence and to call for an urgent ceasefire as a first step towards a just peace for all.
About 80 people attended in total and children and adults were encouraged to paint a pebble for peace.