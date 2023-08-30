Famous TV characters coming to East Sussex today (Wednesday August 30)

Chase and Marshall, the mighty pups from PAW Patrol, are coming to East Sussex today )Wednesday August 30).

They will be making appearances throughout the day at Sharnfold Farm - situated at Stone Cross between Eastbourne and Hailsham.

A meet and greet session is included as part of your admission to the Farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Your ticket will also ensure you can enjoy all the other activities at this popular visitor attraction, which has enjoyed a bumper summer, from 9am until 5pm as well as meeting your K9 heroes.

Donna Bull from The Family Parks Group - which owns Sharnfold - said: "There are a few tickets left at this very late stage.

"Go online and book your ticket before you come."