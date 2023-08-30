BREAKING
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure

Famous TV characters coming to East Sussex today (Wednesday August 30)

Chase and Marshall, the mighty pups from PAW Patrol, are coming to East Sussex today )Wednesday August 30).
By Peter LindseyContributor
Published 30th Aug 2023, 09:14 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 09:15 BST

They will be making appearances throughout the day at Sharnfold Farm - situated at Stone Cross between Eastbourne and Hailsham.

A meet and greet session is included as part of your admission to the Farm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Your ticket will also ensure you can enjoy all the other activities at this popular visitor attraction, which has enjoyed a bumper summer, from 9am until 5pm as well as meeting your K9 heroes.

Donna Bull from The Family Parks Group - which owns Sharnfold - said: "There are a few tickets left at this very late stage.

"Go online and book your ticket before you come."

Go to sharnfoldfarm.co.uk

Related topics:HailshamStone Cross