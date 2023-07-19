Fantastic firework extravaganza will bring finale to Eastbourne's Airbourne airshow

Visitors to this year’s Airbourne: Eastbourne International Airshow will be treated to a spectacular firework finale on the seafront this August, thanks to sponsorship by the Eastbourne Hospitality Association and Frontier Fireworks.

The free four-day airshow returns to the town from Thursday 17 August -Sunday 20 August, closing with the popular firework show, thanks to sponsorship from Eastbourne Hospitality Association and Frontier Fireworks.

Following four days of sensational flying displays, ground displays, rides and tribute shows, Radio Airbourne will get the party started with a live DJ on the seafront from 8pm on Sunday, followed by a glittering firework finale at 9pm by Frontier Fireworks.

Airbourne Fireworks

Matt Huddart from the Eastbourne Hospitality Association said, “The EHA are delighted to support and sponsor the Airbourne Fireworks again this year to help mark a great finale to this fantastic event for Eastbourne.”

Frontier Fireworks’ Artistic Director Chris Verheyden said, “We are looking forward to lighting up the skies over Eastbourne once again for the Airbourne fireworks spectacular.

“This year Frontier Fireworks are going to race through sequences that range in height from 100ft to 750ft high. The display is electronically fired with one of the world’s most sophisticated firing systems and takes days to design and prepare. We are totally committed to providing our support for the Airbourne fireworks display to ensure this exciting event takes place every year.

“We have designed several special colour and effect co-ordinated sequences for the show but see if you can spot our special blue and silver jellyfish shell at around two minutes in the show as it looks amazing.

“Perhaps our favourite sequence at Frontier is our specially designed and imported double dragon eggs shells that fill the sky with crackling stars in tight clusters and then burst again in wider sky filling effects. These look and sound incredible and will be fired in the last quarter of the display.

“Our special finale of golden brocade tumbling stars will be a spectacular finale to another brilliant event.”

Radio Airbourne, sponsored by Caffyns, will return to the airwaves on 87.7FM with five days of programming from Wednesday 16 August through to the firework finale, and fans can tune in for live commentary from George ‘Smoky’ Bacon, along with pilot interviews, travel updates, prize giveaways and great music. To advertise on Radio Airbourne or on the big screen on the beach contact [email protected].

The firework finale will mark the end of the south east’s largest free airshow when hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected to visit Eastbourne to see displays from the Red Arrows on all four days, plus the Typhoon, Chinook, Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, Vampire, Team Raven and much more. Organisers are calling on all those attending to donate online or via the bucket collection, to ensure the 2023 show isn’t the last.

Bucket collections are organised by the Rotary clubs of Sovereign Harbour and Hailsham and 30% of all donations are split between this year’s three chosen charities – Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS), Eastbourne Dementia Action Alliance and the Salvation Army.

Airbourne 2023 is supported by the Birchwood Group, Brufords, Caffyns, Eastbourne Hospitality Association, Environment First, Euro Self Drive, Frontier Fireworks, Gemini Print, The Lansdowne Hotel, GM Monk Renewables, More Radio, Neighbourhood First, OHM Energy, Signtek, Stagecoach and the West Rocks Hotel.

Visitors are urged to use public transport where possible when visiting the show, and a cycle park is provided free of charge in Howard Square and Wilmington Square.

The official flying programme is now on sale from Eastbourne Visitor Centre, the Seafront Office and via the website – this year with a limited edition 2023 pin badge. A limited number of places for Hospitality and VIP dining are available in the exclusive surroundings of the Aviator Club with Saturday sold out and Friday and Sunday selling fast. Open-topped Grandstand and Bandstand seating is also available offering panoramic views of the displays.