"Fantastical" photographs in Hastings exhibition

Paul Watson is exhibiting a selection of his fantastical photographs upstairs at 1200 Postcards on Queens Road in Hastings from August 1–24.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Combining folk horror, mythology, and masks with Baroque-style chiaroscuro lighting, the exhibited photographs are part of the artist’s current Acid Renaissance series of artworks, which also includes large-scale drawings. The exhibition will include masks made by the artist that feature in some of the photographs.

“I moved to Hastings from Brighton about this time last year, and I’ve been amazed at how vibrant the art scene is here. So I’m delighted to be exhibiting in my newly-adopted hometown and doing my part to contribute to Hastings’ abundant creativity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul’s last solo exhibition was at London occult bookshop Treadwells in 2022. His artwork has previously been published in the books Myth and Masks (2015) and England’s Dark Dreaming (2018). He moved to Hastings from Brighton in 2024. The opening event for Acid Renaissance: Arcana is 6pm to 8pm on Friday, August 1, and all are welcome.

Bar/Exhibition opening hours (August 1–24); Mon/Tue: closed; Wed: 5pm to 10pm; Thu: 5pm to 10pm; Fri: 4pm to 10pm; Sat: 2pm to 10pm; and Sun: 3pm to 8pm

As Paul explains: “1200 Postcards is a quirky Queens Road beer bar stocking the best real ale and craft beer from Sussex and the UK. In 1906 the premises were ostensibly a sweet shop, but the owner was secretly selling illicit French postcards under the counter. He was sentenced to three months imprisonment with hard labour for corrupting the morals of the community, and over 1200 of the seized postcards were destroyed.”

1200 Postcards, 80 Queens Road, Hastings TN34 1RL.

There is no wheelchair access to the upstairs gallery where the exhibition is being held.