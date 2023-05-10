Farm bluebell day cancelled in Ashdown Forest due to bad weather

A spokesperson for the CRT said the ground is so wet underfoot due to the recent rainfall that it's simply not possible to have a large number of cars parking in the field.
Twyford farmer, Bob Felton, said: "It's hugely disappointing that we've had to cancel as I know there were many people looking forward to visiting. We'd like to apologise to any families who were bringing their children to see the bluebells, but we hope to stage the event next year."
The decision has been taken as early as possible so those who were planning on coming can make over arrangements for the weekend.