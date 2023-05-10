Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

Farm bluebell day cancelled in Ashdown Forest due to bad weather

Due to recent excessive rain, the Countryside Regeneration Trust has taken the difficult decision to cancel the open day to see the bluebells at Twyford Farm in the Ashdown Forest, scheduled for Sunday May 14.

By Andrew JamesContributor
Published 10th May 2023, 14:29 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 14:30 BST
Submitted articleSubmitted article
Submitted article

A spokesperson for the CRT said the ground is so wet underfoot due to the recent rainfall that it's simply not possible to have a large number of cars parking in the field.

Twyford farmer, Bob Felton, said: "It's hugely disappointing that we've had to cancel as I know there were many people looking forward to visiting. We'd like to apologise to any families who were bringing their children to see the bluebells, but we hope to stage the event next year."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The decision has been taken as early as possible so those who were planning on coming can make over arrangements for the weekend.