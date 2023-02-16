Sussex Police are continuing their appeal for witnesses after three men died in a collision in Eastbourne.

Sussex Police said emergency services were called to Decoy Drive at about 11.10pm on Monday, February 13, to reports of a collision involving a silver Citroen Berlingo

A police spokesperson said: “Three men from Berkshire were all sadly pronounced dead at the scene. They have been identified as 21-year-old Daniel Davies, 32-year-old Jonathan Day, and 36-year-old Jon ‘Tommy’ Miller. Their next of kins have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

“An investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened. Anybody who witnessed the collision, saw the vehicle in the area before that time, or has relevant CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage that could assist officers, is asked to contact police online or via 101 quoting Operation Brinmore.”