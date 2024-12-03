Father Simon Hobbs appointed as new rector in Cross In Hand

Father Simon Hobbs has been appointed as the new rector for All Saints, Waldron and St Bartholomew's Church, Cross in Hand.

Father Simon's journey began in Hull where he sang in the church choir and played the organ. He moved to Manchester University to study German and after that to St Stephen's House in Oxford where he studied theology. This led to his first curacy in Middlesbrough and he stayed in the North East for five years saying: "It was a wonderful time and I learnt such a great deal there."

From the North East to the West End of London, Father Simon was then asked to join the staff at All Saints, Margaret Street, London, a famous church with a strong musical and liturgical tradition, He stayed in the diocese of London for the next 20 years, later as priest-in-charge of St Peter, Paddington and then 14 years at the Grosvenor Chapel, Mayfair. He commented: "In both churches I met so many fascinating people and had my life and faith enriched in so many ways."

Father Simon Hobbs with the Bishop of Lewes

In 2008 he fulfilled a long held ambition to work in Germany and went to be the chaplain of the Anglican churches in Cologne and Bonn; "Avery different experience, as you can imagine, working in a very different environment."

At the end of his three year contract, he returned to the UK in 2011.He went on: "By then we had bought our house in Cross in Hand. After a break following some ill health I started work as a mental health chaplain at the Sussex Partnership Trust (a mental health trust) and I worked in the hospitals in East Sussex. After only three months in the job I became the lead chaplain for the Trust, working with colleagues throughout Sussex. I was responsible mostly for Hellingly Medium Secure Hospital which I loved working in. It was, however, emotionally draining work, so I took early retirement in 2022 and have been active since then supporting the parish and various other churches and also serving as the Retired Clergy Officer for the Diocese."

Father Simon notes the Church of England has seen him through the ups and downs of life and faith and he says he is engaged with the spiritual journey as much today as when he was ordained 40 years ago."Waldron and Cross in Hand parish is the Christian community where I live and I have always found it a happy place with hugely committed, engaged and fun people, so I am really looking forward to being part of the community in this new way as the parish priest alongside a superb team of people who contribute so much of themselves in so many ways. The parish is truly a wonderful and joyous place to be."

He lives with his civil partner, Alvin, a semi-retired financial systems manager, and is also a local councillor on Heathfield and Waldron Parish Council. The couple have two Parson Russell Terriers, Zadok and Nathan, who, according to Simon, live up to their terrier nature rather a lot of the time.

In his spare time he loves cycling and has just completed a trip to Paris with two of his neighbours. He still plays the organ and piano every day and is as consumed by music as he was when young -especially the music of J S Bach. And he is a keen reader of detective novels - currently working his way through the Grace novels of Peter James, the Vera novels of Ann Cleeves and the Karen Pirie novels by Val McDermid.

He concludes: "I am looking forward very much to getting to know everyone much better too - I am never happier than sharing a coffee and a natter with someone, so I hope very much that I will have many such opportunities with the members of the congregation."

