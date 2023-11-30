Felpham Community College Christmas Craft Fair is hailed a great success

The annual Felpham Community College Christmas Fair took place on Wednesday 29th November and was a brilliant local community event.

Year 7 students ran stalls including selling freshly made popcorn, Christmas biscuit decorating and various competitions to guess the name or number! Sixth form students ran the hugely popular hook a duck and play your cards right, as well as the tuck shop and refreshment stalls.

Local businesses and a fundraising team provided a great selection of craft stalls, and the FCC school choir got everyone in the mood with some fantastic Christmas songs.

The raffle ended the night with some popular prizes won – including Spa vouchers, Christmas hampers and tickets to Butlins!

FCC Christmas Choir

Daniel Summers, Assistant Headteacher, commented: “It was good to see year 7 students running their stalls and having fun, and their families joining them for the evening.

"The Fair was a great way to start a festive couple of weeks at FCC – we have our year 7 Christmas disco and the Carol Concert now to look forward to.