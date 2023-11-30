Felpham Community College Christmas Craft Fair is hailed a great success
and live on Freeview channel 276
Year 7 students ran stalls including selling freshly made popcorn, Christmas biscuit decorating and various competitions to guess the name or number! Sixth form students ran the hugely popular hook a duck and play your cards right, as well as the tuck shop and refreshment stalls.
Local businesses and a fundraising team provided a great selection of craft stalls, and the FCC school choir got everyone in the mood with some fantastic Christmas songs.
The raffle ended the night with some popular prizes won – including Spa vouchers, Christmas hampers and tickets to Butlins!
Daniel Summers, Assistant Headteacher, commented: “It was good to see year 7 students running their stalls and having fun, and their families joining them for the evening.
"The Fair was a great way to start a festive couple of weeks at FCC – we have our year 7 Christmas disco and the Carol Concert now to look forward to.
"Thank you to all the local businesses who supplied raffle prizes, we really appreciate your continued support, and to everyone who helped us make the evening a success.”