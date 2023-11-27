Felpham Community College gets Gold Award for Rights Respecting Schools programme

Felpham has been redesignated as Gold by UNICEF UK’s Rights Respecting School programme.The Award recognises achievement in putting the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child at the heart of a school’s planning, policies and practice. A Rights Respecting School is a community where children’s rights are learned, taught, practised, respected, protected and promoted.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

he Award recognises achievement in putting the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child at the heart of a school’s planning, policies and practice. A Rights Respecting School is a community where children’s rights are learned, taught, practised, respected, protected and promoted.

UNICEF is the world’s leading organisation working for children and their rights. The Rights Respecting Schools Award is granted to schools that show commitment to promoting and realising children’s rights and encouraging adults, children and young people to respect the rights of others in school. Gold is the highest accolade given by UNICEF UK and shows a deep and thorough commitment to children’s rights at all levels of school life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are now over 600 schools across England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales that have received Gold, and Felpham Community College has now held this level since 2017, when we were one of just 22 secondary schools to be awarded the highest level.

Felpham Community College get the Gold Standard for Rights Respecting Schools