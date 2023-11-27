Felpham Community College gets Gold Award for Rights Respecting Schools programme
he Award recognises achievement in putting the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child at the heart of a school’s planning, policies and practice. A Rights Respecting School is a community where children’s rights are learned, taught, practised, respected, protected and promoted.
UNICEF is the world’s leading organisation working for children and their rights. The Rights Respecting Schools Award is granted to schools that show commitment to promoting and realising children’s rights and encouraging adults, children and young people to respect the rights of others in school. Gold is the highest accolade given by UNICEF UK and shows a deep and thorough commitment to children’s rights at all levels of school life.
There are now over 600 schools across England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales that have received Gold, and Felpham Community College has now held this level since 2017, when we were one of just 22 secondary schools to be awarded the highest level.
Michelle Kelly, Deputy Headteacher, commented: “We are so proud of our students, staff and parents alike, in working collectively to put children’s rights at the heart of FCC. In constantly striving for a truly inclusive community, we have become a vibrant school that celebrates our rich and diverse nature”.