Felpham Community College raises money for Unicef
As part of UK Parliament week back in November, everyone was given the opportunity to nominate and vote for what charities the school should support this academic year - with a wide range of local, national and international charities being chosen.
Isabelle Isitt, Student Leadership i/c of Charity commented: "Non-uniform is a fun way to end the half term and fundraise at the same time. We were re-designated as a Gold Rights Respecting School last term, an award run by Unicef.
"This was a great opportunity to raise awareness of the amazing work the charity co-ordinates world-wide. We are now busy planning our charity event for next half term - an FCC Talent Show, fundraising for the local community interest project 'Save the Post Office' in Felpham village.”