Felpham Community College sponsored dog walk a great success!
The team, made up of students from years 7,8,9,10 and headed up by the FCC Sixth Form Charity Committee, walked from Felpham to Middleton to Aldwick and then back to Felpham, in strong winds and with a wide variety of dogs from tiny chihuahuas to labradoodles.
The charity dog walk is held every year and is a firm favourite in the FCC calendar. This year, they were raising money for The Rocking Horse Children’s Charity, The British Heart Foundation and Cancer Research UK, as well as improving facilities for students at FCC. Money is still being counted, but so far they have raised in excess of £1500 from the event.
Isabelle Isitt, Student Leadership i/c of the Charity Committee, commented: “It was a really fun day and good to see everyone enjoying themselves and being allowed to spend a day with their dogs!
"Some kids wanted to give up, 10 miles is a long way. We all finished apart from two dogs who didn’t quite make it and had to be collected. One dog got stung by a wasp!
"Everyone was proud of themselves for the walk and raising money.”