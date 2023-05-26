Felpham Community College students fundraise for Great Ormond Street Hospital

Sixth form students were invited to get involved by wearing something pink.
Toby Clegg, Head Student at FCC said: “We hold a number of charity events throughout the school year including a non-uniform day at the end of each half term.
"Students vote each October for which charities they wish to support for the academic year.
"This year we fundraising for My Sisters House, Save the Children, The Little Princess Trust, Grandads Front Room and Great Ormond Street Hospital.
"We are also starting the arrangements for our big youth action week next half term which is a great week in the school calendar, fundraising and having fun at the end of the school year.
"Thank you to our students, parents and staff for their continued support with our community and charity programme each year.”