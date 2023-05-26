Felpham Community College students fundraise for Great Ormond Street Hospital

Students across year groups and staff at Felpham Community College celebrated the end of a busy half term by holding a non-uniform day, fundraising for Great Ormond Street hospital, on Friday May 26.

Sixth Form Students at Felpham Community College wear Pink to fundraise for Great Ormond Street Hsopital

Sixth form students were invited to get involved by wearing something pink.

Toby Clegg, Head Student at FCC said: “We hold a number of charity events throughout the school year including a non-uniform day at the end of each half term.

"Students vote each October for which charities they wish to support for the academic year.

"This year we fundraising for My Sisters House, Save the Children, The Little Princess Trust, Grandads Front Room and Great Ormond Street Hospital.

"We are also starting the arrangements for our big youth action week next half term which is a great week in the school calendar, fundraising and having fun at the end of the school year.