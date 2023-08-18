Felpham Community College students set off for top universities after A Level results day

Sixth form students at Felpham Community College achieved some excellent A-level and BTEC results again this year and are now looking to take their preferred post-18 pathway, with a high number continuing their education at university.

This is the first time that these students have sat formal exams since year 6. They have endured significant disruption to their education but despite this, and because of their hard work and commitment as well as the support they have received from their specialist teachers and the school’s Governors, they have achieved great results.

Zoe Brixey, Head of Sixth Form, said: “This year has been challenging for students, with much anxiety as this year group did not have the benefit of sitting GCSEs and have not completed any formal exams since the end of primary school. We are extremely proud of how they have performed and coped with the stressful exam period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The ethos we have where staff know every student well has helped us to support and encourage them to achieve. We place great importance on ensuring that our students leave the 6th form ready to progress to university or work, and we are confident that they will continue to be successful in the future.”

Ruby Bowditch, Year 13 Student at FCC. Picture: Felpham Community College.

Although a large number of upper sixth students achieve amazing results, of particular note are:

A Levels

Zalia Ali AABRuby Bowditch A* A BKiera Nanson A A* A BMiriam Shelton A* A A CMaya Siddall A* A AFinn Slater A* A* A A A

Level 3

Finn Slater, a student at Felpham Community College. Photo: Felpham Community College.

Heather Love D* D*Elizabeth Marsh D D* D*Georgia Robinson D*D* DEmily Sargeant D* DD

Michelle Kelly, Acting Headteacher, also praised the students : “We are delighted that so many of our students have done so well. The success of the students was down to their hard work and determination, alongside the first class teaching and the excellent leadership of the sixth form. We are proud of each and every one of our students especially at this challenging time, and wish them well for the future.”