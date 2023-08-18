Felpham Community College students set off for top universities after A Level results day
This is the first time that these students have sat formal exams since year 6. They have endured significant disruption to their education but despite this, and because of their hard work and commitment as well as the support they have received from their specialist teachers and the school’s Governors, they have achieved great results.
Zoe Brixey, Head of Sixth Form, said: “This year has been challenging for students, with much anxiety as this year group did not have the benefit of sitting GCSEs and have not completed any formal exams since the end of primary school. We are extremely proud of how they have performed and coped with the stressful exam period.
"The ethos we have where staff know every student well has helped us to support and encourage them to achieve. We place great importance on ensuring that our students leave the 6th form ready to progress to university or work, and we are confident that they will continue to be successful in the future.”
Although a large number of upper sixth students achieve amazing results, of particular note are:
A Levels
Zalia Ali AABRuby Bowditch A* A BKiera Nanson A A* A BMiriam Shelton A* A A CMaya Siddall A* A AFinn Slater A* A* A A A
Level 3
Heather Love D* D*Elizabeth Marsh D D* D*Georgia Robinson D*D* DEmily Sargeant D* DD
Michelle Kelly, Acting Headteacher, also praised the students : “We are delighted that so many of our students have done so well. The success of the students was down to their hard work and determination, alongside the first class teaching and the excellent leadership of the sixth form. We are proud of each and every one of our students especially at this challenging time, and wish them well for the future.”
If you would like to consider studying at Felpham post-16 then you can contact the school at [email protected] or find out more at www.felpham.com/SixthForm. And if you wish to study in the FCC sixth form from September, this year, then please contact the sixth form office.