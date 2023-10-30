BREAKING
Felpham Community College students speak at Rights Respecting Schools' Conference

Year 11 Felpham Community College students Rebecca Holland and Katy Pilling, and Rory Lyne from year 10, were invited to present at the ‘Free and Equal’ Conference on the 13th October. Organised through ‘Beyond This’,
By Georgina ChesterContributor
Published 30th Oct 2023, 16:25 GMT
Rebecca, Katy and Rory were asked to speak alongside representatives from UNICEF; to talk and showcase the power of the Rights Respecting School Award.

https://www.felpham.com/2023/10/20/felpham-community-college-students-speak-at-rights-respecting-schools-conference/

