Felpham Community College students speak at Rights Respecting Schools' Conference
Year 11 Felpham Community College students Rebecca Holland and Katy Pilling, and Rory Lyne from year 10, were invited to present at the ‘Free and Equal’ Conference on the 13th October. Organised through ‘Beyond This’,
Rebecca, Katy and Rory were asked to speak alongside representatives from UNICEF; to talk and showcase the power of the Rights Respecting School Award.