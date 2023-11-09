Felpham Community College students visit Bognor Foodbank

A group of students from the Felpham Community College School Council visited the Bognor Regis Foodbank on Thursday 9th November, accompanied by Olivia Vine, Student Leadership in charge of Community Action.

FCC do a donation drive in November every year, this year for Bognor Foodbank. The trip was a chance to see how the charity operates on a day-to-day basis and how people are referred. Following this, they will be Student Ambassadors at Felpham to promote the donation drive across the school and encourage students to bring in a donation if they are able too.

Olivia Vine, Sixth Form Student commented: "I am in year 13 now and we have done a donation drive every November since before I was in year 7. It is a great opportunity to come together as a community and support others.

"Going to the Foodbank was really interesting as we could see first hand what stock they are low on and how they sort everything. We had lists and had to make up the different parcels for what is given to a single person or a family of five.

"It also made us realise that it is not just soup and pasta they need, things like shampoo and pet food are also good to donate.