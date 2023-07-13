Felpham Community College Summer Ball takes place at Fontwell Racecourse

Year 12 and 13 students celebrated the end of a busy and successful year by attending the annual Felpham Community College Summer Ball.

Sixth Form Felpham Community College students enjoying their Summer Ball

Held on Friday July 7 at Fontwell Racecourse, it was a chance to relax and unwind as a sixth form and have some fun celebrating the end of the academic year.

Michelle Kelly, Acting Headteacher commented: "The evening was a lovely end to the exam season and it was great to see so many students, and FCC staff, enjoying themselves.

