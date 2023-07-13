NationalWorldTV
Felpham Community College Summer Ball takes place at Fontwell Racecourse

Year 12 and 13 students celebrated the end of a busy and successful year by attending the annual Felpham Community College Summer Ball.
By Georgina ChesterContributor
Published 13th Jul 2023, 17:12 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 17:17 BST
Sixth Form Felpham Community College students enjoying their Summer BallSixth Form Felpham Community College students enjoying their Summer Ball
Held on Friday July 7 at Fontwell Racecourse, it was a chance to relax and unwind as a sixth form and have some fun celebrating the end of the academic year.

Michelle Kelly, Acting Headteacher commented: "The evening was a lovely end to the exam season and it was great to see so many students, and FCC staff, enjoying themselves.

"Year 12 and 13 have both worked really hard this year and this was an ideal opoprtunity for everyone to let their hair down - it was an amazing night for an amazing group of young people."

