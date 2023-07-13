Felpham Community College Summer Ball takes place at Fontwell Racecourse

Held on Friday July 7 at Fontwell Racecourse, it was a chance to relax and unwind as a sixth form and have some fun celebrating the end of the academic year.
Michelle Kelly, Acting Headteacher commented: "The evening was a lovely end to the exam season and it was great to see so many students, and FCC staff, enjoying themselves.
"Year 12 and 13 have both worked really hard this year and this was an ideal opoprtunity for everyone to let their hair down - it was an amazing night for an amazing group of young people."