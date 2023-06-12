Felpham Community College summer show, Move It!

At the end of May, the Felpham Community College Dance Team performed their Summer Showcase - . ‘Move It!' - to a sold-out audience. The performance involved around 30 students from years 7-10, with all participants rehearsing diligently three nights a week since the beginning of the summer term.

The FCC Move It Team

On Tuesday May 23, the Felpham Community College Dance Team performed their Summer Showcase - . ‘Move It!' - to a sold-out audience. The performance involved around 30 students from years 7-10, with all participants rehearsing diligently three nights a week since the beginning of the summer term.

Covering a wide range of styles of dance, the showcase began with the opening number from Six The Musical. Following this, the students went on to perform various contemporary, jazz, street dance and ballet pieces. The show also included two numbers that the Dance Team had previously entered into Dance House, a local dance festival, aimed at giving young people the opportunity to perform in a theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miss Crocker, Teacher of Dance at FCC, commented: "I choreographed the show and I am extremely proud of all the students who were involved, including the backstage and technical teams. They showed fabulous commitment and talent and showed us all how passionate young people are, and how we should celebrate this passion!

The FCC Move It Team

“We are very excited to be offering GCSE dance for the first-time from September, and we hope that many more students will take up the opportunity to be a part of the Dance Team here at Felpham."

The FCC Move It Team