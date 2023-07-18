Felpham Community College Youth Action Week

Each year group were given an afternoon off timetable, where they were able to choose an activity to take part in to help fundraise. A wide variety of year group activities took place across the week, including football and rounders tournaments, gaming, art and craft activities, board games, films and even karaoke!

As well as the year group activities, there was a ‘Sponsored Swim and Inflatable Fun’ session which over 80 students chose to take part in on the Wednesday morning, and a ‘Sponge the Teacher’ on Thursday lunchtime which proved very popular!

There was also a Tuck Shop, run by the Sixth Form Charity Committee, selling a wide variety of treats, which was very busy every day and had completely sold out by Friday morning

Youth Action Week Colour Run

A ‘Colour Run’ was also held after school on the Wednesday, where students could throw powdered paint at each other and celebrate individuality. The final two Youth Action events are the non-school uniform day, being held on the 21st July, and the Sponsored Dog Walk which will take place next term.