Felpham Community College Youth Action Week

Felpham Community College hosted a fun-filled week of activities as part of their annual ‘Youth Action Week’.
By Georgina ChesterContributor
Published 18th Jul 2023, 13:28 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 13:31 BST

Each year group were given an afternoon off timetable, where they were able to choose an activity to take part in to help fundraise. A wide variety of year group activities took place across the week, including football and rounders tournaments, gaming, art and craft activities, board games, films and even karaoke!

As well as the year group activities, there was a ‘Sponsored Swim and Inflatable Fun’ session which over 80 students chose to take part in on the Wednesday morning, and a ‘Sponge the Teacher’ on Thursday lunchtime which proved very popular!

There was also a Tuck Shop, run by the Sixth Form Charity Committee, selling a wide variety of treats, which was very busy every day and had completely sold out by Friday morning

Youth Action Week Colour RunYouth Action Week Colour Run
A ‘Colour Run’ was also held after school on the Wednesday, where students could throw powdered paint at each other and celebrate individuality. The final two Youth Action events are the non-school uniform day, being held on the 21st July, and the Sponsored Dog Walk which will take place next term.

The week was about students having some fun at the end of a busy hard-working year, whilst fundraising for the charities they democratically voted for in September. This year, students chose The Rocking Horse, Cancer Research UK and The British Heart Foundation

