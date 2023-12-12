Fender picks Collyer's for guitar donation

Collyer’s Music Practitioners students were treated to a surprise instrument donation from one of the biggest guitar manufacturers in the world: Fender.

Students were able to pick up and play a range of instruments they didn’t previously have access to and start practising in their college bands immediately.

The instruments ranged from electric, bass, and acoustic guitars, as well as an electro-acoustic ukulele and have become a major part of the music department resources.

Head of Music and Music Practitioners, Dan Page, commented: “We are overwhelmed by this hugely generous and unexpected donation by one of the world’s most established and trusted guitar brands.

"The students are extremely grateful, and we were able to use the instruments immediately for rehearsals and the first public performances this term.

"These guitars are a valuable asset to the Collyer’s music department and will be well used on a daily basis.”

Collyer’s Deputy Principal Steve Martell said: “Fender genuinely cares about helping the next generation of musicians on their creative journeys.

"The Collyer’s community owe them huge thanks.”