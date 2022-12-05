Fernhurst Hub holds Carers and Friends Christmas Party with speaker from Haslemere Museum

The Fernhurst Hub launched the season’s festivities with a well attended Christmas tea party for all carers and Hub social friends. Lois Proud from the Haslemere Museum gave a fascinating talk on the origins of Christmas traditions, exemplified by various exhibits she had brought with her including some strangely macabre Christmas card illustrations and detailed antique decorations. Caring for an elderly relative can be a tiring and at times lonely experience and the Hub’s regular tea time meet ups, on the first Friday of the month, are both sociable and informative. All are welcome, whether a carer or not, and there is no need to book in advance.