Fernhurst Hub transformed by colourful exhibition of original paintings by Haslemere artist Alison Marston.

The Fernhurst Hub, the coffee shop and education centre in the heart of the village, has been transformed with a colourful exhibition of original paintings by Haslemere artist Alison Marston.

By Antonia PlantContributor
Published 12th Apr 2023, 13:49 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 13:50 BST
The artist and her friends at the exhibition preview. Left to Right Suzanne Riley, Artist Alison Marston, Jane Stopford Russell, Barbara Murray, Jane Larkin and Anna Hawtreee.The artist and her friends at the exhibition preview. Left to Right Suzanne Riley, Artist Alison Marston, Jane Stopford Russell, Barbara Murray, Jane Larkin and Anna Hawtreee.
The artist and her friends at the exhibition preview. Left to Right Suzanne Riley, Artist Alison Marston, Jane Stopford Russell, Barbara Murray, Jane Larkin and Anna Hawtreee.

Alison’s work is inspired by the natural world and many of her paintings are centred on her knowledge of local Sussex beauty spots. This exhibition is part of a rolling programme showcasing the work of local artists in the spacious display area at the Hub.

At the exhibition preview, Hub Manager Liz Rawlings said: “There is a real ‘wow factor’ to this exhibition, due not only to the beautiful colours such as swirling gold and turquoise but the mixture of resin and other paints and the variety of subject matter. The unusual heart and circular shapes of some paintings have appealed to people looking for something different as a present or to decorate their homes.”

Alison’s work is inspired by the natural world and many of her paintings are centred on her knowledge of local Sussex beauty spots, both in a familiar and a more personal way. She paints in resin, acrylics and inks and the use of colour gives her work a special intensity and feeling of energy.

The exhibition continues until mid May and with prices starting at £40 it offers a rare chance to buy affordable original art. With frames and fixtures made by Alison’s husband Pete, all paintings are sold ready to hang. This exhibition is part of a rolling programme showcasing the work of local artists in the spacious display area at the Hub.

For more information about events and activities at the Fernhurst Hub, see fernhursthub.org.uk

